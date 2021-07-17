Friendly Hills Bank (OTCMKTS:FHLB) Short Interest Down 50.0% in June

Friendly Hills Bank (OTCMKTS:FHLB) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the June 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of FHLB stock remained flat at $$10.10 during trading on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.31. Friendly Hills Bank has a one year low of $7.26 and a one year high of $11.20.

Friendly Hills Bank (OTCMKTS:FHLB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.46 million during the quarter.

Friendly Hills Bank, a community bank, provides financial services and banking products to businesses and professionals. The company accepts business checking and savings accounts, as well as high yield money market accounts; personal, interest, senior, and e checking plans; savings plans, including personal savings, personal high yield money market accounts, and fixed term certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

