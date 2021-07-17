Frontier Price Down 6.7% Over Last Week (FRONT)

Frontier (CURRENCY:FRONT) traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on July 17th. Frontier has a market capitalization of $25.99 million and approximately $5.82 million worth of Frontier was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Frontier coin can currently be bought for $0.58 or 0.00001820 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Frontier has traded down 6.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003160 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.38 or 0.00048593 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003163 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002541 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.42 or 0.00013952 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $254.07 or 0.00802800 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00005819 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000357 BTC.

Frontier Profile

Frontier (FRONT) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 11th, 2020. Frontier’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 45,125,000 coins. Frontier’s official Twitter account is @FrontierDotXYZ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Frontier is medium.com/@Frontierwallet . Frontier’s official website is frontier.xyz

According to CryptoCompare, “Frontier is a chain-agnostic DeFi aggregation layer. To date, it has added support for DeFi on Ethereum, Binance Chain, BandChain, Kava, and Harmony. Via StaFi Protocol, it will enter into the Polkadot ecosystem, and it will now put efforts towards Serum. “

