Function X Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $850,125.00 (FX)

Function X (CURRENCY:FX) traded 2.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 17th. Function X has a total market capitalization of $72.32 million and $850,125.00 worth of Function X was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Function X coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.27 or 0.00000844 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Function X has traded down 12.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Function X alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $32,079.66 or 0.99996874 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.26 or 0.00035102 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00006556 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00050593 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00003195 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 26.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00008113 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0358 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000474 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Function X Profile

Function X is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on September 4th, 2016. Function X’s total supply is 280,826,141 coins and its circulating supply is 266,988,486 coins. Function X’s official Twitter account is @Fcoin2 and its Facebook page is accessible here . Function X’s official website is functionx.io . The official message board for Function X is medium.com/functionx

According to CryptoCompare, “FCoin is a Scrypt cryptocurrency. It employs a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake consensus prtocol and 10 minute block times. The total suppy for FX is 987600000 with a 15% premine. “

Buying and Selling Function X

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Function X directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Function X should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Function X using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Function X Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Function X and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.