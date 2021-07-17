Function X Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $850,125.00 (FX)

Function X (CURRENCY:FX) traded 2.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 17th. Function X has a total market capitalization of $72.32 million and $850,125.00 worth of Function X was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Function X coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.27 or 0.00000844 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Function X has traded down 12.1% against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $32,079.66 or 0.99996874 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.26 or 0.00035102 BTC.
- Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00006556 BTC.
- Venus (XVS) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00050593 BTC.
- mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00003195 BTC.
- StableXSwap (STAX) traded 26.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00008113 BTC.
- Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.
- Darwinia Network (RING) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0358 or 0.00000112 BTC.
- Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000474 BTC.
- Nestree (EGG) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000010 BTC.
Function X Profile
According to CryptoCompare, “FCoin is a Scrypt cryptocurrency. It employs a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake consensus prtocol and 10 minute block times. The total suppy for FX is 987600000 with a 15% premine. “
Buying and Selling Function X
