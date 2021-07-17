Fundamenta Market Capitalization Reaches $307,783.67 (FMTA)

Fundamenta (CURRENCY:FMTA) traded 2.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 17th. During the last seven days, Fundamenta has traded 15% lower against the US dollar. Fundamenta has a market capitalization of $307,783.67 and $52,723.00 worth of Fundamenta was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Fundamenta coin can now be bought for $0.30 or 0.00000925 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Fundamenta alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003116 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001850 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.61 or 0.00039321 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.12 or 0.00106366 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $46.79 or 0.00145852 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $32,085.08 or 1.00013767 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002830 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003107 BTC.

Fundamenta Coin Profile

Fundamenta’s total supply is 17,971,743 coins and its circulating supply is 1,037,214 coins. The Reddit community for Fundamenta is https://reddit.com/r/FMTA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Fundamenta’s official website is fundamenta.network . Fundamenta’s official Twitter account is @FundamentaToken

Fundamenta Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fundamenta directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fundamenta should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fundamenta using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Fundamenta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fundamenta and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.