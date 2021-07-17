Fusible Trading Down 5.1% This Week (FUSII)

Fusible (CURRENCY:FUSII) traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on July 17th. During the last week, Fusible has traded 5.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Fusible coin can now be bought for approximately $0.58 or 0.00001836 BTC on popular exchanges. Fusible has a market capitalization of $239,103.86 and $146.00 worth of Fusible was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003191 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001840 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.95 or 0.00038103 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.09 or 0.00102299 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.42 or 0.00144821 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31,455.98 or 1.00287181 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002837 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003186 BTC.

Fusible Coin Profile

Fusible’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 415,283 coins. Fusible’s official Twitter account is @fusibleio

Fusible Coin Trading

