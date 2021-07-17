Gala (GALA) Price Up 67.1% Over Last Week

Gala (CURRENCY:GALA) traded down 5.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on July 17th. One Gala coin can now be purchased for about $0.0126 or 0.00000040 BTC on major exchanges. Gala has a total market cap of $87.98 million and $478,893.00 worth of Gala was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Gala has traded 67.1% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003158 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.34 or 0.00048436 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003159 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002516 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.38 or 0.00013815 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $251.42 or 0.00793739 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00005812 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000360 BTC.

About Gala

GALA is a coin. Its genesis date was September 11th, 2020. Gala’s total supply is 27,908,821,747 coins and its circulating supply is 6,977,205,436 coins. The official website for Gala is gala.games . Gala’s official Twitter account is @GoGalaGames and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “From one of the founders of Zynga and some of the creative minds behind FarmVille and Words With Friends comes Town Star, a game for the Gala blockchain. Blockchain is the next evolution of gaming and has the $148B industry buzzing with excitement. It’s gaming re-imagined to benefit creators and players, alike. The official ERC-20 Gala (GALA) powers the Gala Games Ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Gala

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gala directly using U.S. dollars.

