Galatasaray Fan Token Market Capitalization Achieves $38.44 Million (GAL)

Galatasaray Fan Token (CURRENCY:GAL) traded 2.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on July 17th. During the last seven days, Galatasaray Fan Token has traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Galatasaray Fan Token has a total market cap of $38.44 million and approximately $5.56 million worth of Galatasaray Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Galatasaray Fan Token coin can now be bought for about $10.96 or 0.00034578 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003157 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001833 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.11 or 0.00038207 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $32.33 or 0.00102005 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.74 or 0.00144302 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $31,554.98 or 0.99557398 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002828 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003142 BTC.

Galatasaray Fan Token Profile

Galatasaray Fan Token’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,507,572 coins. The official website for Galatasaray Fan Token is www.socios.com/galatasaray . Galatasaray Fan Token’s official Twitter account is @GalatasaraySK and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Galatasaray Fan Token is medium.com/socios

According to CryptoCompare, “Socios.com is an app for football fans, where users acquire voting rights to influence the clubs they support. Galatasaray Fan Token (GAL) refers to the club Galatasaray. “

Galatasaray Fan Token Coin Trading

