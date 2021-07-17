Galaxy Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:GALXF) Short Interest Down 49.4% in June

Galaxy Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:GALXF) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 179,500 shares, a decline of 49.4% from the June 15th total of 354,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 53,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.3 days.

GALXF traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,181. Galaxy Resources has a one year low of $0.60 and a one year high of $3.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.84.

Get Galaxy Resources alerts:

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Galaxy Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th.

Galaxy Resources Limited engages in the production of lithium concentrate and exploration of minerals in Australia, Canada, and Argentina. Its flagship project is the Sal de Vida project located in Catamarca province, Argentina. The company was incorporated in 1996 and is headquartered in Perth, Australia.

See Also: EV Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Galaxy Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galaxy Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.