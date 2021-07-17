GAMB 24 Hour Volume Reaches $2,802.00 (GMB)

GAMB (CURRENCY:GMB) traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 17th. One GAMB coin can currently be bought for $0.0019 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, GAMB has traded 3.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. GAMB has a market cap of $9.28 million and $2,802.00 worth of GAMB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003121 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.88 or 0.00049550 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003126 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002615 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.58 or 0.00014307 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $265.08 or 0.00827254 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00005746 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000359 BTC.

GAMB Profile

GAMB is a coin. Its genesis date was July 24th, 2018. GAMB’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,999,999,990 coins. GAMB’s official website is gamb.io . GAMB’s official message board is medium.com/@gambproject . GAMB’s official Twitter account is @GAMBproject

According to CryptoCompare, “GMB is a dual-cryptocurrency based on fast speed will connect to real life. GMB is a blockchain platform with various SPACE Dapps aimed to be used in real life. Experience GMB’s first SPACE Dapp: TravelSpace, a blockchain-based travel community service. “

GAMB Coin Trading

