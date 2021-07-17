Gas (GAS) Market Capitalization Tops $63.35 Million

Gas (CURRENCY:GAS) traded down 5.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 17th. One Gas coin can now be bought for about $6.25 or 0.00019668 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Gas has traded 8.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Gas has a market capitalization of $63.35 million and approximately $21.95 million worth of Gas was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003145 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001855 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.55 or 0.00039460 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $32.65 or 0.00102674 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.81 or 0.00144056 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $31,812.77 or 1.00029662 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002850 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003136 BTC.

Gas Profile

Gas was first traded on August 1st, 2017. Gas’ total supply is 17,190,378 coins and its circulating supply is 10,128,375 coins. Gas’ official website is neo.org . The Reddit community for Gas is https://reddit.com/r/NEO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Gas’ official Twitter account is @neo_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “There are two built-in system assets: NEO and GAS. NEO represent the ownership of the blockchain, which is used for electoral accounting, to obtain GAS dividends, etc. GAS represents the right to use the blockchain, and are used to pay fees of various systems on the chain. “

Gas Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gas should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gas using one of the exchanges listed above.

