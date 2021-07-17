Gates Capital Management Inc. Has $114.92 Million Holdings in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI)

Gates Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) by 24.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,275,644 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 411,132 shares during the period. Armstrong World Industries comprises 4.2% of Gates Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Gates Capital Management Inc. owned 2.66% of Armstrong World Industries worth $114,923,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. London Co. of Virginia grew its position in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 2,750,683 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $247,809,000 after purchasing an additional 9,171 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,111,802 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $190,253,000 after purchasing an additional 26,014 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,613,792 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $145,387,000 after purchasing an additional 139,986 shares in the last quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Armstrong World Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $100,370,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 356.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,034,064 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $93,157,000 after purchasing an additional 807,654 shares in the last quarter.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AWI. Truist increased their price target on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Armstrong World Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.70.

In other news, SVP Ellen R. Romano sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total transaction of $324,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,500,660. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Mark A. Hershey sold 4,898 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.97, for a total transaction of $514,143.06. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:AWI traded down $1.75 on Friday, hitting $105.40. The company had a trading volume of 296,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 222,975. The stock has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a PE ratio of 31.09 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $106.44. Armstrong World Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.96 and a 52 week high of $110.53.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The construction company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $251.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.92 million. Armstrong World Industries had a net margin of 17.28% and a return on equity of 37.17%. Armstrong World Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Armstrong World Industries, Inc. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 6th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 5th. Armstrong World Industries’s payout ratio is currently 23.14%.

About Armstrong World Industries

Armstrong World Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells ceiling systems primarily for use in the construction and renovation of residential and commercial buildings in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments.

