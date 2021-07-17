Gatos Silver, Inc. (NYSE:GATO) Short Interest Up 48.2% in June

Gatos Silver, Inc. (NYSE:GATO) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,890,000 shares, a growth of 48.2% from the June 15th total of 1,950,000 shares. Approximately 8.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 638,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.5 days.

In other Gatos Silver news, VP Philip Pyle sold 26,971 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.09, for a total value of $487,905.39. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 93,189 shares in the company, valued at $1,685,789.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Adam Dubas sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.19, for a total value of $121,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,982.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 223,967 shares of company stock valued at $3,842,631 over the last ninety days. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GATO. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Gatos Silver in the fourth quarter worth $19,592,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Gatos Silver in the fourth quarter worth $1,106,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in Gatos Silver in the fourth quarter worth $173,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in Gatos Silver in the fourth quarter worth $229,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Gatos Silver in the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Gatos Silver stock traded down $0.75 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $12.68. 2,154,369 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,019,396. Gatos Silver has a 1 year low of $5.78 and a 1 year high of $24.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.62.

Gatos Silver (NYSE:GATO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GATO. CIBC began coverage on Gatos Silver in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “outperformer” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on Gatos Silver in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.50 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Gatos Silver from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th.

About Gatos Silver

Gatos Silver, Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It primarily explores for silver ores. The company also explores for zinc, lead, copper, and gold ores. Its flagship asset is the Cerro Los Gatos mine located at the Los Gatos District in Chihuahua state, Mexico.

