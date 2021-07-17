Geberit AG (OTCMKTS:GBERY) Short Interest Update

Geberit AG (OTCMKTS:GBERY) was the target of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,000 shares, a growth of 66.7% from the June 15th total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:GBERY opened at $78.89 on Friday. Geberit has a 12 month low of $53.15 and a 12 month high of $79.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $73.72.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Geberit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Geberit in a report on Friday, July 9th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Geberit in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Geberit in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Geberit in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Geberit AG develops, produces, and distributes sanitary products and systems for the residential and commercial construction industry worldwide. The company offers installation and flushing systems, such as installation technology, and flushing systems for toilets, including cisterns and fittings; and piping systems consisting of building drainage and supply systems, as well as piping technology for use in buildings for drinking water, heating, gas, and other media.

