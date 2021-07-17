Gemfields Group (LON:GEM) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Gemfields Group Limited (LON:GEM) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 11.60 ($0.15). Gemfields Group shares last traded at GBX 10.54 ($0.14), with a volume of 242,649 shares traded.

Separately, Liberum Capital began coverage on Gemfields Group in a report on Thursday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 16 ($0.21) target price on the stock.

Get Gemfields Group alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of £123.13 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 9.02.

Gemfields Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mining company. It operates through seven segments: Zambia, Mozambique, Platinum Group Metals (PGMs), Steel Making Materials, Corporate, Faberge, and Other. The company is involved in the emerald, beryl, ruby, and corundum mining activities; wholesale and retail of jewelry and watches through directly operated boutiques and international wholesale partners, as well as online; and traded auction activity.

Further Reading: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Gemfields Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gemfields Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.