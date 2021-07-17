Genaro Network Price Down 10% This Week (GNX)

Genaro Network (CURRENCY:GNX) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 17th. One Genaro Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0139 or 0.00000044 BTC on exchanges. Genaro Network has a total market cap of $3.80 million and approximately $412,184.00 worth of Genaro Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Genaro Network has traded 10% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003144 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.52 or 0.00048787 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003146 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00002542 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.41 or 0.00013871 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $254.42 or 0.00799864 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00005788 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000357 BTC.

Genaro Network Coin Profile

GNX is a coin. Its launch date was September 27th, 2017. Genaro Network’s total supply is 650,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 273,721,061 coins. Genaro Network’s official Twitter account is @GenaroNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Genaro Network is medium.com/genaro-network . The Reddit community for Genaro Network is /r/GenaroNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Genaro Network’s official website is genaro.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Genaro Network is an Ethereum-based storage network, providing blockchain developers a one-stop solution to deploy smart contracts and store data simultaneously. One of the major components of the Hub is the Genaro Accelerator, a resident incubation and acceleration platform that supports the creation of the DAPPS that utilize the Genaro Network. It provides mentorship, technical expertise, marketing support, and community funding to allow the teams and projects to grow. GNX is an ERC20 token that powers Genaro Network. “

