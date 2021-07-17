Genasys Inc. (NASDAQ:GNSS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $12.52 Million

Equities analysts predict that Genasys Inc. (NASDAQ:GNSS) will post sales of $12.52 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Genasys’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $12.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $12.43 million. Genasys reported sales of $11.97 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Genasys will report full year sales of $46.14 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $45.68 million to $46.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $54.33 million, with estimates ranging from $54.30 million to $54.36 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Genasys.

Genasys (NASDAQ:GNSS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Genasys had a return on equity of 8.54% and a net margin of 23.40%. The company had revenue of $11.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.59 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Genasys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.81.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Genasys during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Genasys by 307.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 4,917 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Genasys during the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in Genasys during the 1st quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in Genasys by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 12,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 1,661 shares during the period. 55.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GNSS stock opened at $5.50 on Friday. Genasys has a 1-year low of $3.90 and a 1-year high of $8.32. The company has a market cap of $186.18 million, a P/E ratio of 18.33 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.57.

Genasys Company Profile

Genasys is a global provider of critical communications solutions to help keep people safe. During public safety threats and critical business events, the Company?s unified platform of LRAD(TM) systems, Critical Communications as a Service software and integrated solutions provides a multi-channel approach to deliver geo-targeted alerts, notifications, instructions and information before, during and after crisis situations.

