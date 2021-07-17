General Mills (NYSE:GIS) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.710-$3.790 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.700. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

NYSE:GIS opened at $60.05 on Friday. General Mills has a 12 month low of $53.96 and a 12 month high of $66.14. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $61.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $36.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.58.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 29th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.06. General Mills had a return on equity of 25.61% and a net margin of 12.91%. The company had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. General Mills’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that General Mills will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.83%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on GIS shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on General Mills in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. They set a hold rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of General Mills in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a hold rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of General Mills in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on General Mills from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. General Mills currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $64.00.

In other General Mills news, insider Sean N. Walker sold 26,337 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.78, for a total transaction of $1,548,088.86. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 105,647 shares in the company, valued at $6,209,930.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Richard C. Allendorf sold 10,864 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.16, for a total value of $675,306.24. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 90,630 shares in the company, valued at $5,633,560.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 63,013 shares of company stock worth $3,793,023 over the last 90 days. 0.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit snacks, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, frozen and shelf-stable vegetables, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

