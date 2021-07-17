General Motors (NYSE:GM) Shares Purchased by Holocene Advisors LP

Holocene Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 161.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,295,592 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 799,936 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP owned 0.09% of General Motors worth $74,445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GM. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in General Motors by 297.3% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,395,000 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $80,157,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043,880 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Motors during the 1st quarter valued at $2,018,000. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its stake in shares of General Motors by 36.0% during the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 221,675 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $12,737,000 after buying an additional 58,675 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in shares of General Motors by 163.3% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 17,956 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after buying an additional 11,136 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of General Motors by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 30,476 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after buying an additional 3,793 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Get General Motors alerts:

Shares of General Motors stock traded down $1.49 during trading on Friday, reaching $55.46. The company had a trading volume of 13,611,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,577,866. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.08. General Motors has a fifty-two week low of $24.44 and a fifty-two week high of $64.30.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $1.28. The firm had revenue of $32.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.15 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 7.49% and a return on equity of 19.59%. General Motors’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that General Motors will post 6.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GM. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of General Motors from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of General Motors in a research report on Monday, April 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $67.00 price target for the company. Barclays upped their price target on shares of General Motors from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of General Motors in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Finally, Argus upped their price target on shares of General Motors from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.64.

In other General Motors news, EVP Randall D. Mott sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.01, for a total value of $384,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 122,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,816,453.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Matthew Tsien sold 192,986 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.83, for a total transaction of $12,125,310.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 237,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,923,381.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 217,088 shares of company stock worth $13,799,774. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

Further Reading: What is the market perform rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U).

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.