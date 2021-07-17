General Motors (NYSE:GM) Stake Raised by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,356,137 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,548 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.16% of General Motors worth $135,384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GM. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in General Motors by 131.3% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,504,152 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,103,633,000 after acquiring an additional 15,046,943 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in General Motors during the 4th quarter worth about $597,509,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in General Motors by 73.0% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 12,135,664 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $697,315,000 after buying an additional 5,119,027 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd acquired a new stake in General Motors during the 1st quarter worth about $223,030,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in General Motors by 1,112.1% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,798,363 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $160,794,000 after acquiring an additional 2,567,488 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Get General Motors alerts:

Shares of GM stock opened at $55.46 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.97, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.32. General Motors has a 12 month low of $24.44 and a 12 month high of $64.30.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $1.28. The business had revenue of $32.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.15 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 19.59% and a net margin of 7.49%. General Motors’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that General Motors will post 6.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Tudor Pickering assumed coverage on General Motors in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on General Motors from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Bank of America boosted their price target on General Motors from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on General Motors from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. General Motors currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.64.

In other General Motors news, VP Gina Harrison sold 1,113 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.25, for a total value of $203,957.25. Also, EVP Matthew Tsien sold 192,986 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.83, for a total value of $12,125,310.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 237,520 shares in the company, valued at $14,923,381.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 217,088 shares of company stock valued at $13,799,774 over the last 90 days. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About General Motors

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

Featured Article: How does a reverse stock split work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U).

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.