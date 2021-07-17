Generation Bio Co. (NASDAQ:GBIO) CEO Sells $30,721,131.38 in Stock

Generation Bio Co. (NASDAQ:GBIO) CEO Evan Spiegel sold 471,617 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.14, for a total transaction of $30,721,131.38.

GBIO opened at $20.55 on Friday. Generation Bio Co. has a twelve month low of $18.80 and a twelve month high of $55.72. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.84. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion and a PE ratio of -6.97.

Generation Bio (NASDAQ:GBIO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.01). On average, analysts expect that Generation Bio Co. will post -1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on GBIO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Generation Bio from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. JMP Securities initiated coverage on Generation Bio in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Generation Bio presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.50.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GBIO. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Generation Bio by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 46,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,322,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Generation Bio by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Generation Bio during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Generation Bio by 148.8% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Generation Bio by 7.1% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 22,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. 78.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Generation Bio Company Profile

Generation Bio Co, a genetic medicines company, develops gene therapies for the treatment of rare and prevalent diseases. The company is developing a portfolio of programs for rare and prevalent diseases of the liver and retina. It also focuses on the diseases of skeletal muscle, central nervous system, and oncology.

