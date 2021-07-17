Genesis Shards (GS) Price Tops $0.11

Genesis Shards (CURRENCY:GS) traded down 2.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 17th. During the last week, Genesis Shards has traded down 10% against the dollar. One Genesis Shards coin can currently be bought for about $0.11 or 0.00000356 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Genesis Shards has a total market cap of $1.35 million and $314,884.00 worth of Genesis Shards was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003170 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001847 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.27 or 0.00038875 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $32.17 or 0.00101943 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.58 or 0.00144422 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31,609.42 or 1.00162023 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002867 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003167 BTC.

About Genesis Shards

Genesis Shards’ total supply is 208,911,248 coins and its circulating supply is 12,030,988 coins. Genesis Shards’ official Twitter account is @GenShards

Buying and Selling Genesis Shards

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Genesis Shards directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Genesis Shards should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Genesis Shards using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

