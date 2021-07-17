GenesisX (XGS) Market Cap Reaches $59,446.06

GenesisX (CURRENCY:XGS) traded 16.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on July 17th. During the last week, GenesisX has traded 6.5% lower against the dollar. GenesisX has a market cap of $59,446.06 and $352.00 worth of GenesisX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GenesisX coin can currently be bought for about $0.0051 or 0.00000016 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Solaris (XLR) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000532 BTC.

Xuez (XUEZ) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Bitcoin Incognito (XBI) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Elliot Coin (ELLI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

The Everlasting Parachain (ELP) traded up 20.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00013171 BTC.

Basis Dollar (BSD) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000034 BTC.

GenesisX Coin Profile

GenesisX (XGS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the XEVAN hashing algorithm. GenesisX’s total supply is 11,726,566 coins. GenesisX’s official Twitter account is @GenesisX_XGS and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for GenesisX is /r/Genesisxofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for GenesisX is genesisx.net

According to CryptoCompare, “GenesisX is PoS cryptocurrency based on the Xevan algorithm. GenesisX features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. “

GenesisX Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GenesisX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GenesisX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GenesisX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

