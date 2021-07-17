Gentarium (GTM) Achieves Market Cap of $101,421.79

Gentarium (CURRENCY:GTM) traded up 87.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 17th. One Gentarium coin can now be purchased for $0.0183 or 0.00000057 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Gentarium has a market capitalization of $101,421.79 and approximately $95.00 worth of Gentarium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Gentarium has traded up 40% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003114 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001857 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.62 or 0.00039320 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.74 or 0.00105074 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $46.86 or 0.00145940 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32,133.36 or 1.00083372 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002862 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003116 BTC.

Gentarium’s total supply is 5,539,437 coins. The official website for Gentarium is gtmcoin.io . Gentarium’s official Twitter account is @gentarium_GTM and its Facebook page is accessible here

