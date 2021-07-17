GeoDB (GEO) Trading 3.9% Lower Over Last 7 Days

GeoDB (CURRENCY:GEO) traded 4.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on July 17th. In the last seven days, GeoDB has traded 3.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One GeoDB coin can currently be bought for $0.19 or 0.00000594 BTC on major exchanges. GeoDB has a total market capitalization of $5.10 million and approximately $42,222.00 worth of GeoDB was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About GeoDB

GeoDB (GEO) is a coin. It launched on August 18th, 2013. GeoDB’s total supply is 350,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 27,042,369 coins. GeoDB’s official Twitter account is @geo_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for GeoDB is www.geodb.com . GeoDB’s official message board is medium.com/@GeoDataBlock

According to CryptoCompare, “GeoCoins are simple, geocaching-themed, virtual “coins.” They are designed to be easy to create, easy to collect and easy to share with your friends! At their most simple, GeoCoins will allow you to send and receive virtual GeoCoins encoded with short personal messages.On the technical side of things, cryptographic proof-of-work provides a real-time peer to peer network of transaction verification, a “public ledger” of synchronized numbers, and unique possibilities for math-based puzzles. Website announcement: “Our POW blockchain is now considered developer abandoned. Please remove it from all mining pools. We have reached out to the Yobit exchange to request they delist the original blockchain, but no response was ever provided. Please remove the YoBit market listing from all price discovery calculations.GeoCoin is now an ERC20 Token on the Ubiq Network. We migrated a snapshot of all balances in January 2018, captured at block # 1568125. The ERC20 token is currently trading at Bittrex and Cryptopia exchanges.” “

Buying and Selling GeoDB

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GeoDB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GeoDB should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GeoDB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

