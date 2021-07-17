Geode Capital Management LLC Buys 164,171 Shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX) by 10.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,766,865 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 164,171 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.71% of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals worth $8,145,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CPRX. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 48.1% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 660,175 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,042,000 after buying an additional 214,455 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 45.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 626,022 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,091,000 after acquiring an additional 195,689 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 59.3% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 102,356 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 38,099 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 194,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $898,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. 65.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CPRX stock opened at $5.56 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.58. The stock has a market cap of $574.70 million, a PE ratio of 8.18 and a beta of 1.31. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $2.88 and a one year high of $6.22.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $30.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.14 million. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 27.81% and a net margin of 60.11%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases in the United States. It offers Firdapse, a proprietary form of amifampridine phosphate for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS) and myasthenia gravis; and Ruzurgi for the treatment of pediatric LEMS patients.

