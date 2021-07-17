Geoff Pardo Sells 126,536 Shares of Eargo, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAR) Stock

Eargo, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAR) Director Geoff Pardo sold 126,536 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.47, for a total transaction of $7,145,487.92.

Geoff Pardo also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 29th, Geoff Pardo sold 184,228 shares of Eargo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.77, for a total value of $10,274,395.56.

On Tuesday, April 27th, Geoff Pardo sold 133,626 shares of Eargo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.69, for a total value of $7,308,005.94.

On Thursday, April 22nd, Geoff Pardo sold 85,074 shares of Eargo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.42, for a total value of $4,119,283.08.

On Tuesday, April 20th, Geoff Pardo sold 6,134 shares of Eargo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.04, for a total value of $294,677.36.

EAR stock opened at $34.94 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.19. The company has a quick ratio of 9.23, a current ratio of 9.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Eargo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.71 and a twelve month high of $76.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $36.01.

Eargo (NASDAQ:EAR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $22.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.71 million. On average, research analysts expect that Eargo, Inc. will post -0.95 EPS for the current year.

EAR has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Eargo from $68.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Eargo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.50.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Eargo by 40.3% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,308,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,375,000 after purchasing an additional 376,021 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eargo by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 968,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,354,000 after buying an additional 110,890 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eargo by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 966,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,274,000 after buying an additional 205,046 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eargo by 68.5% in the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 715,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,762,000 after buying an additional 291,054 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bellevue Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Eargo by 97.4% in the first quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 387,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,373,000 after acquiring an additional 191,335 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.55% of the company’s stock.

About Eargo

Eargo, Inc, a medical device company, develops and sells hearing aids to assist people with hearing loss in the United States. It sells its products through online stores. The company was formerly known as Aria Innovations, Inc and changed its name to Eargo, Inc in November 2014. Eargo, Inc was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

