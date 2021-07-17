GHOSTPRISM 1-Day Volume Hits $12.00 (GHOST)

GHOSTPRISM (CURRENCY:GHOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on July 17th. One GHOSTPRISM coin can now be bought for $0.35 or 0.00001099 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, GHOSTPRISM has traded down 5.9% against the dollar. GHOSTPRISM has a total market cap of $1.62 million and approximately $12.00 worth of GHOSTPRISM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

GHOSTPRISM Coin Profile

GHOSTPRISM (CRYPTO:GHOST) is a coin. GHOSTPRISM’s total supply is 4,640,284 coins. GHOSTPRISM’s official website is ghostxprism.com . GHOSTPRISM’s official Twitter account is @GhostxPrism and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “GHOST is a proof-of-stake network controlled by GHOST token holders and users. GHOST has no central company or owner and is ran and maintained by the community. With GHOST, transactions are processed on-chain in under 120 seconds with just a fraction of a penny paid in transaction fees. “

Buying and Selling GHOSTPRISM

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GHOSTPRISM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GHOSTPRISM should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GHOSTPRISM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

