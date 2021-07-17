Gifto (GTO) Reaches Market Cap of $24.28 Million

Gifto (CURRENCY:GTO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 17th. During the last week, Gifto has traded down 13.2% against the dollar. One Gifto coin can now be bought for $0.0315 or 0.00000099 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Gifto has a market cap of $24.28 million and $3.68 million worth of Gifto was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003149 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.67 or 0.00049305 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003153 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002601 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.54 or 0.00014290 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $259.62 or 0.00817074 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00005793 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000356 BTC.

About Gifto

GTO is a coin. It launched on December 13th, 2017. Gifto’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 770,236,879 coins. The Reddit community for Gifto is /r/GIFTO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Gifto’s official Twitter account is @GIFTO_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Gifto’s official message board is medium.com/@GIFTO . The official website for Gifto is gifto.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The GIFTO Protocol is a decentralized universal gifting protocol for 2.2 billion digital content consumption market. GIFTO Protocol allows for the creation and exchange of virtual gifts, built on smart contracts and blockchain technology, that in turn will create a decentralized consumer-driven virtual economic system. Users can Send and Receive GIFTO, the platform's ERC20 token, on any Social Media Platform “

Buying and Selling Gifto

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gifto directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gifto should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gifto using one of the exchanges listed above.

