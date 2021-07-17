Glenview Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Glenview Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) by 107.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,814,078 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 938,636 shares during the quarter. AmerisourceBergen makes up approximately 3.6% of Glenview Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Glenview Capital Management LLC owned 0.88% of AmerisourceBergen worth $214,188,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABC. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the fourth quarter worth $980,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $463,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in AmerisourceBergen by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 98,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,591,000 after purchasing an additional 7,001 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp grew its position in AmerisourceBergen by 53.1% in the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 27,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,649,000 after purchasing an additional 9,402 shares during the period. 63.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a research report on Sunday, June 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. AmerisourceBergen presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.50.

NYSE:ABC traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $112.88. The company had a trading volume of 416,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 873,056. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.73. The stock has a market cap of $23.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.55. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 52 week low of $92.00 and a 52 week high of $125.86.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.05. AmerisourceBergen had a negative net margin of 1.91% and a positive return on equity of 277.60%. The business had revenue of $49.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.40 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 9.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.28%.

In other news, EVP John G. Chou sold 6,082 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $729,840.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,781,960. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 12,784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.35, for a total transaction of $1,487,418.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 204,101 shares in the company, valued at $23,747,151.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 98,423 shares of company stock valued at $11,557,254 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

