Glenview Capital Management LLC Reduces Stake in Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC)

Glenview Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,613,090 shares of the company’s stock after selling 820,929 shares during the period. Bausch Health Companies comprises approximately 8.4% of Glenview Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Glenview Capital Management LLC owned approximately 4.36% of Bausch Health Companies worth $495,559,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Laurion Capital Management LP raised its stake in Bausch Health Companies by 54.9% in the first quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 6,270,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,030,000 after buying an additional 2,222,888 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Bausch Health Companies by 6.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,566,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,692,000 after buying an additional 316,478 shares during the period. Guardian Capital LP increased its stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 40.3% during the fourth quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 5,120,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,469,474 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Bausch Health Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $75,370,000. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp increased its stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 1.2% during the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 3,427,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,692,000 after purchasing an additional 41,326 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.71% of the company’s stock.
Shares of BHC stock traded down $0.84 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $27.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,051,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,553,111. The company’s 50 day moving average is $30.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.70. Bausch Health Companies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.86 and a fifty-two week high of $34.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.55.
In other Bausch Health Companies news, Director Amy B. Wechsler sold 11,037 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.79, for a total value of $350,866.23. Following the sale, the director now owns 98,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,125,751.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Christina Ackermann sold 121,198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.83, for a total value of $3,857,732.34. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 227,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,228,688.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 149,235 shares of company stock worth $4,747,159. Company insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.
BHC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Bausch Health Companies from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.00.
Bausch Health Companies Profile
Bausch Health Companies Inc develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through four segments: Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products.
