Glenview Capital Management LLC Reduces Stake in Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC)

Glenview Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,613,090 shares of the company’s stock after selling 820,929 shares during the period. Bausch Health Companies comprises approximately 8.4% of Glenview Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Glenview Capital Management LLC owned approximately 4.36% of Bausch Health Companies worth $495,559,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Laurion Capital Management LP raised its stake in Bausch Health Companies by 54.9% in the first quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 6,270,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,030,000 after buying an additional 2,222,888 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Bausch Health Companies by 6.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,566,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,692,000 after buying an additional 316,478 shares during the period. Guardian Capital LP increased its stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 40.3% during the fourth quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 5,120,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,469,474 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Bausch Health Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $75,370,000. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp increased its stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 1.2% during the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 3,427,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,692,000 after purchasing an additional 41,326 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BHC stock traded down $0.84 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $27.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,051,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,553,111. The company’s 50 day moving average is $30.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.70. Bausch Health Companies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.86 and a fifty-two week high of $34.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.55.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. Bausch Health Companies had a positive return on equity of 352.44% and a negative net margin of 12.66%. The company’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Bausch Health Companies Inc. will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

In other Bausch Health Companies news, Director Amy B. Wechsler sold 11,037 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.79, for a total value of $350,866.23. Following the sale, the director now owns 98,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,125,751.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Christina Ackermann sold 121,198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.83, for a total value of $3,857,732.34. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 227,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,228,688.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 149,235 shares of company stock worth $4,747,159. Company insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

BHC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Bausch Health Companies from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

Bausch Health Companies Inc develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through four segments: Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products.

