Glenview Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN)

Glenview Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 458,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,345,000. Glenview Capital Management LLC owned about 0.70% of Biohaven Pharmaceutical at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tygh Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,989,000 after buying an additional 1,158 shares in the last quarter. International Biotechnology Trust PLC boosted its stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 45.9% in the fourth quarter. International Biotechnology Trust PLC now owns 200,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,178,000 after buying an additional 63,000 shares in the last quarter. Pier Capital LLC raised its position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 144.6% in the first quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 162,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,137,000 after purchasing an additional 96,322 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 540.2% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 187,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,841,000 after purchasing an additional 158,523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical in the first quarter valued at about $6,835,000. 91.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:BHVN traded up $5.47 on Friday, reaching $125.83. 581,988 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 901,752. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $93.19. Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. has a 12 month low of $57.66 and a 12 month high of $126.65.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($4.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.92) by ($1.29). The business had revenue of $43.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($2.39) EPS. Biohaven Pharmaceutical’s revenue for the quarter was up 3710.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. will post -13.1 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BHVN. Cowen raised their price objective on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $90.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $69.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Biohaven Pharmaceutical from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $111.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.45.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, develops products candidates targeting neurological diseases and rare disorders in the United States. It offers NURTEC ODT (rimegepant) for the acute treatment of migraine, as well as id developing Rimegepant for preventive treatment of migraine and other non-migraine indications; Zavegepant that is in phase III clinical trials for acute and preventive treatment of migraine, as well as respiratory complications and non-migraine studies; and BHV-3100 for non-migraine indications.

