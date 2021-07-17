Global Water Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:GWRS) VP Jodee Benson Sells 6,478 Shares

Global Water Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:GWRS) VP Jodee Benson sold 6,478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $531,196.00.

Shares of NASDAQ GWRS remained flat at $$16.91 during midday trading on Friday. 14,970 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,533. Global Water Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.25 and a fifty-two week high of $18.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.68, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market cap of $382.00 million, a P/E ratio of 845.50, a PEG ratio of 10.25 and a beta of 0.57.

Global Water Resources (NASDAQ:GWRS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). Global Water Resources had a return on equity of 4.76% and a net margin of 1.35%. The firm had revenue of $9.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.00 million. Research analysts forecast that Global Water Resources, Inc. will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be paid a $0.0243 dividend. This represents a $0.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 15th. Global Water Resources’s payout ratio is 322.22%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Global Water Resources by 161.1% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,713 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,674 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Global Water Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Global Water Resources by 20.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,875 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 984 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Global Water Resources by 109.5% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,984 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 5,219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Global Water Resources by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 14,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.64% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Global Water Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th.

Global Water Resources Company Profile

Global Water Resources, Inc, a water resource management company, owns, operates, and manages regulated water, wastewater, and recycled water utilities primarily in metropolitan Phoenix, Arizona. As of December 31, 2020, it served approximately 66,000 people in 24,000 homes. The company was founded in 2003 and is based in Phoenix, Arizona.

