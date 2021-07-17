Global X Video Games & Esports ETF (NASDAQ:HERO) Short Interest Up 68.4% in June

Global X Video Games & Esports ETF (NASDAQ:HERO) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 45,800 shares, a growth of 68.4% from the June 15th total of 27,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 162,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

HERO traded down $0.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $31.11. 114,391 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 284,132. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $31.74. Global X Video Games & Esports ETF has a 12-month low of $22.90 and a 12-month high of $37.23.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in Global X Video Games & Esports ETF by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,238,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,767,000 after purchasing an additional 665,000 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Global X Video Games & Esports ETF by 662.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 301,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,478,000 after acquiring an additional 262,097 shares in the last quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC purchased a new stake in Global X Video Games & Esports ETF in the first quarter worth $6,204,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new stake in Global X Video Games & Esports ETF in the first quarter valued at $4,696,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in Global X Video Games & Esports ETF by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 998,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,358,000 after purchasing an additional 109,881 shares during the period.

