Gold Poker Price Hits $0.0026 on Major Exchanges (GPKR)

Gold Poker (CURRENCY:GPKR) traded 3.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 17th. During the last seven days, Gold Poker has traded 22.4% lower against the US dollar. One Gold Poker coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0026 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges. Gold Poker has a market capitalization of $13,496.27 and $37.00 worth of Gold Poker was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003116 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001850 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.61 or 0.00039321 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $34.12 or 0.00106366 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $46.79 or 0.00145852 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $32,085.08 or 1.00013767 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002830 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003107 BTC.

Gold Poker Profile

Gold Poker’s total supply is 6,061,849 coins and its circulating supply is 5,260,826 coins. The official website for Gold Poker is gold-poker.com . Gold Poker’s official Twitter account is @GoldPokercoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Gold Poker is a decentralized open-source cryptocurrency focused on instant private transactions with near-zero transaction fees. The online poker industry is relatively young, and Gold Poker team’s focal point is to overwhelmingly witness an uptick in interactivity between cryptocurrency and the online poker industry. “

