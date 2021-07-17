Golden Nugget Online Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNOG) Short Interest Update

Golden Nugget Online Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNOG) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,660,000 shares, a growth of 64.1% from the June 15th total of 2,230,000 shares. Currently, 8.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,160,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.2 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Golden Nugget Online Gaming by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 38,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after acquiring an additional 6,140 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Golden Nugget Online Gaming by 59.6% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 69,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $941,000 after acquiring an additional 26,019 shares in the last quarter. Fort Baker Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Golden Nugget Online Gaming during the 1st quarter worth about $825,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Golden Nugget Online Gaming by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 47,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,000 after acquiring an additional 4,668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Golden Nugget Online Gaming by 138.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 69,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $937,000 after acquiring an additional 40,317 shares in the last quarter. 11.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GNOG stock opened at $11.20 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.59. Golden Nugget Online Gaming has a 1 year low of $10.10 and a 1 year high of $27.18.

Golden Nugget Online Gaming (NASDAQ:GNOG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $26.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.40 million. Equities research analysts expect that Golden Nugget Online Gaming will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on GNOG shares. B. Riley started coverage on Golden Nugget Online Gaming in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Benchmark reduced their price target on Golden Nugget Online Gaming from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Golden Nugget Online Gaming in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock.

About Golden Nugget Online Gaming

Golden Nugget Online Gaming, Inc operates as an online gaming and digital sports entertainment company. It offers patrons to play their favorite casino games and bet on live-action sports events in New Jersey and Michigan. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

