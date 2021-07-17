Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL) Shares Sold by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada cut its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL) by 28.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 639,456 shares of the company’s stock after selling 248,168 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 3.59% of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF worth $64,029,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 28,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,859,000 after acquiring an additional 1,639 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 30,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,084,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 112.6% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 11,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,104,000 after purchasing an additional 5,843 shares during the last quarter. One Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 70,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,084,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 81,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,159,000 after purchasing an additional 2,962 shares during the last quarter.

GBIL stock opened at $100.11 on Friday. Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF has a 52-week low of $100.09 and a 52-week high of $100.47. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.11.

