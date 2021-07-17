Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) Chairman Lawrence E. Golub Buys 10,000 Shares

Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) Chairman Lawrence E. Golub purchased 10,000 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.96 per share, for a total transaction of $159,600.00.

Lawrence E. Golub also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 12th, Lawrence E. Golub bought 5,000 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.90 per share, for a total transaction of $79,500.00.

On Wednesday, June 9th, Lawrence E. Golub purchased 5,000 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.91 per share, with a total value of $79,550.00.

On Monday, May 17th, Lawrence E. Golub purchased 5,000 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.31 per share, for a total transaction of $76,550.00.

Shares of GBDC traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $15.80. 269,396 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 495,507. The company has a current ratio of 5.80, a quick ratio of 5.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 0.69. Golub Capital BDC, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.61 and a 52-week high of $16.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.63.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The investment management company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.26. Golub Capital BDC had a net margin of 143.01% and a return on equity of 7.66%. The business had revenue of $76.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.75 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Golub Capital BDC, Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. Golub Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.08%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GBDC. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Golub Capital BDC in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Golub Capital BDC by 4,015.7% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 5,227 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 5,100 shares during the last quarter. Kings Point Capital Management acquired a new position in Golub Capital BDC during the 4th quarter worth approximately $97,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 7,378 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on GBDC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Golub Capital BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet raised shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st.

About Golub Capital BDC

Golub Capital BDC, Inc is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors. The company seeks to invest in the United States.

