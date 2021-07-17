Good Hemp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHMP) Director Luis A. Gonzalez Sells 24,947 Shares

Good Hemp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHMP) Director Luis A. Gonzalez sold 24,947 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.07, for a total value of $550,580.29.

GHMP opened at $1.41 on Friday. Good Hemp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.65 and a 1 year high of $4.20. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.39.

Good Hemp, Inc focuses on the development and marketing of natural and functional hemp-derived consumer products in the United States. It offers Good Hemp 2oh!, CANNA HEMP, and CANNA that are refreshing ready-to-drink waters in blueberry-blast, island coco-lime, kiwi-strawberry, lemon-twist, mango-fandango, and Q-cumbermint flavors; Good Hemp fizz, a line-up of carbonated refreshing ready-to-drink carbonated beverages in blueberry-bam, mango-tango, and citrus-twist flavors; Good Hemp Wellness, a line of CBD soft gels; and Diamond Creek High Alkaline Water, a 9.5pH high alkaline natural spring water.

