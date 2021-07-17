Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) Director Buys $16,500.00 in Stock

Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) Director R Carter Pate bought 30,000 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.55 per share, with a total value of $16,500.00.
NASDAQ GSHD traded up $1.75 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $115.53. The company had a trading volume of 174,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 274,854. The stock has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 237.04, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a 50-day moving average of $104.22. Goosehead Insurance, Inc has a twelve month low of $76.75 and a twelve month high of $174.79.
Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $31.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.78 million. Goosehead Insurance had a net margin of 7.05% and a negative return on equity of 25.50%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Goosehead Insurance, Inc will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several research firms recently weighed in on GSHD. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Goosehead Insurance from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Piper Sandler began coverage on Goosehead Insurance in a report on Friday, June 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Goosehead Insurance from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Goosehead Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.33.
About Goosehead Insurance
Goosehead Insurance, Inc operates as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that provides personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel. It offers homeowner's, automotive, dwelling property, flood, wind, earthquake, excess liability or umbrella, motorcycle, recreational vehicle, general liability, property, and life insurance products and services.
