Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) Director Buys $16,500.00 in Stock

Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) Director R Carter Pate bought 30,000 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.55 per share, with a total value of $16,500.00.

NASDAQ GSHD traded up $1.75 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $115.53. The company had a trading volume of 174,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 274,854. The stock has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 237.04, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a 50-day moving average of $104.22. Goosehead Insurance, Inc has a twelve month low of $76.75 and a twelve month high of $174.79.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $31.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.78 million. Goosehead Insurance had a net margin of 7.05% and a negative return on equity of 25.50%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Goosehead Insurance, Inc will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GSHD. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Goosehead Insurance during the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 480.6% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 1,014 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Goosehead Insurance during the 1st quarter worth $211,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Goosehead Insurance during the 1st quarter worth $212,000. 47.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on GSHD. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Goosehead Insurance from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Piper Sandler began coverage on Goosehead Insurance in a report on Friday, June 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Goosehead Insurance from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Goosehead Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.33.

About Goosehead Insurance

Goosehead Insurance, Inc operates as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that provides personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel. It offers homeowner's, automotive, dwelling property, flood, wind, earthquake, excess liability or umbrella, motorcycle, recreational vehicle, general liability, property, and life insurance products and services.

