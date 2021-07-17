Gotham Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Gotham Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) by 86.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,288 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,399 shares during the quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Etsy were worth $7,117,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Etsy in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in Etsy during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Etsy during the first quarter worth $28,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Etsy by 150.0% during the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 185 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Etsy during the first quarter worth $32,000. 82.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Etsy news, CAO Merilee Buckley sold 746 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.21, for a total value of $159,800.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 441 shares in the company, valued at $94,466.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Goyal Kruti Patel sold 6,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.83, for a total transaction of $1,114,044.00. Insiders sold 62,622 shares of company stock valued at $12,042,758 over the last quarter. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Etsy from $215.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Etsy from $260.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Etsy from $260.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. decreased their target price on Etsy from $260.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Etsy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Etsy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $224.52.

Shares of ETSY stock traded up $2.12 on Friday, hitting $184.42. The stock had a trading volume of 1,877,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,676,085. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 4.43 and a current ratio of 4.43. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $176.22. The company has a market capitalization of $23.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.24, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.57. Etsy, Inc. has a one year low of $97.50 and a one year high of $251.86.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The specialty retailer reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $550.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $532.56 million. Etsy had a net margin of 23.46% and a return on equity of 73.44%. On average, research analysts predict that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Etsy Company Profile

Etsy, Inc operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its online market places include Etsy.com and Reverb.com. The company offers approximately 85 million items in its various retail categories to buyers.

