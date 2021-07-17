Gotham Asset Management LLC Cuts Stake in Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG)

Gotham Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) by 28.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 136,564 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,590 shares during the quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC owned about 0.26% of Signet Jewelers worth $7,918,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Man Group plc grew its holdings in shares of Signet Jewelers by 376.0% in the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 44,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,552,000 after purchasing an additional 34,773 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Signet Jewelers by 43.1% in the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 15,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $905,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Signet Jewelers by 11.6% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 65,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,788,000 after purchasing an additional 6,807 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in shares of Signet Jewelers in the first quarter valued at $580,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of Signet Jewelers in the first quarter valued at $1,322,000. 93.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:SIG traded down $3.05 on Friday, hitting $67.25. 671,039 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 784,343. Signet Jewelers Limited has a 12 month low of $10.34 and a 12 month high of $83.00. The company has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a PE ratio of 13.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 2.62. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 9th. The company reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.96. Signet Jewelers had a return on equity of 32.21% and a net margin of 5.14%. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.59) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 98.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Signet Jewelers Limited will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SIG shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Signet Jewelers from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $57.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Signet Jewelers from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Signet Jewelers from $68.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of Signet Jewelers from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, lifted their price objective on shares of Signet Jewelers from $68.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Signet Jewelers presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.80.

In other news, insider Mary Elizabeth Finn sold 3,200 shares of Signet Jewelers stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.56, for a total transaction of $241,792.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,852 shares in the company, valued at $3,540,137.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Andre Branch bought 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $73.58 per share, with a total value of $198,666.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Signet Jewelers

Signet Jewelers Limited engages in the retail sale of diamond jewelry, watches, and other products. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in malls and off-mall locations primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Jewelers, Zales Outlet, Piercing Pagoda, and Peoples Jewellers, as well as operates online through JamesAllen.com.

