Gotham Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Gotham Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) by 33.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,983 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,748 shares during the quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $7,447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 239.1% in the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 310.5% in the first quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in Trane Technologies during the first quarter worth $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in Trane Technologies by 265.3% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 179 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new position in Trane Technologies during the first quarter worth $33,000. 78.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Trane Technologies alerts:

In other news, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 3,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.92, for a total transaction of $661,478.40. Also, insider Michael W. Lamach sold 213,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.00, for a total value of $39,269,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 223,789 shares of company stock valued at $41,192,892 over the last quarter. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $187.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $164.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Trane Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $206.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Trane Technologies from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $172.14.

Shares of TT stock traded up $0.07 on Friday, hitting $192.26. The stock had a trading volume of 1,090,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,255,580. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.59. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $184.07. The company has a market capitalization of $45.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.21, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.92. Trane Technologies plc has a one year low of $101.38 and a one year high of $193.67.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 billion. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 19.52% and a net margin of 8.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Trane Technologies plc will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.91%.

Trane Technologies Company Profile

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services climate control products for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and transport solutions. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

Featured Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT).

Receive News & Ratings for Trane Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trane Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.