Gotham Asset Management LLC Decreases Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Gotham Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 36.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,635 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 18,511 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $7,315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MCD. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter worth about $1,616,206,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 40.3% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,888,377 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $871,882,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116,967 shares in the last quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the first quarter worth about $213,957,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 1.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,462,592 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $11,534,826,000 after acquiring an additional 714,829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 22.2% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,443,349 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $771,792,000 after acquiring an additional 624,534 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.40% of the company’s stock.

MCD stock traded down $2.13 on Friday, reaching $234.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,681,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,138,820. McDonald’s Co. has a 52 week low of $190.13 and a 52 week high of $239.05. The company has a market capitalization of $175.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $233.27.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.11. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 59.01% and a net margin of 26.31%. The business had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.47 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 8.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is currently 85.29%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays boosted their price target on McDonald’s from $270.00 to $283.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Argus upped their price objective on McDonald’s from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on McDonald’s from $209.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Cowen upped their price objective on McDonald’s from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $248.39.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 39,198 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

