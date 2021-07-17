Gotham Asset Management LLC Has $7.29 Million Holdings in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Gotham Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) by 26.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,589 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,094 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC owned about 0.05% of The J. M. Smucker worth $7,287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,369,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,312,051,000 after purchasing an additional 964,683 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,624,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,608,000 after purchasing an additional 108,334 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,191,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,302,000 after acquiring an additional 130,965 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,175,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,307,000 after acquiring an additional 12,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,045,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,185,000 after acquiring an additional 151,815 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.15% of the company’s stock.

Get The J. M. Smucker alerts:

In other news, insider Amy C. Held sold 844 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.04, for a total transaction of $117,349.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,472 shares in the company, valued at $1,595,066.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Mark T. Smucker sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.92, for a total transaction of $1,309,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 119,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,580,527.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of SJM stock traded up $1.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $133.10. 596,398 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 661,123. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $133.17. The stock has a market cap of $14.42 billion, a PE ratio of 17.13, a PEG ratio of 12.45 and a beta of 0.34. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 12 month low of $104.30 and a 12 month high of $140.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

The J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. The J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 10.95% and a return on equity of 12.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.57 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.99 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. This is an increase from The J. M. Smucker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.47%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SJM. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $124.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of The J. M. Smucker in a research report on Sunday, June 6th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of The J. M. Smucker in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $144.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.20.

The J. M. Smucker Profile

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in four segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, and International and Away From Home. The company offers pet food and snacks; mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches and snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, portion control products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

Featured Story: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for The J. M. Smucker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The J. M. Smucker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.