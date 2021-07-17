Gotham Asset Management LLC Has $9.07 Million Holdings in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI)

Gotham Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) by 18.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,687 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 10,891 shares during the quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC owned about 0.06% of PerkinElmer worth $9,068,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 64.5% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 204 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PerkinElmer during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 24.8% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 402 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PerkinElmer during the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in PerkinElmer in the fourth quarter worth $61,000. Institutional investors own 91.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PKI traded up $0.93 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $154.10. 528,207 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 619,753. The company has a market capitalization of $17.27 billion, a PE ratio of 16.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50-day moving average of $147.69. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a 1-year low of $108.93 and a 1-year high of $162.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.76.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The medical research company reported $3.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. PerkinElmer had a net margin of 24.19% and a return on equity of 36.60%. The business’s revenue was up 100.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 9.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 15th. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.37%.

In related news, insider Andrew Okun sold 2,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.71, for a total transaction of $345,332.70. Also, Director Sylvie Gregoire sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.57, for a total transaction of $777,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of PerkinElmer from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $140.42.

About PerkinElmer

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as laboratory services.

