Gotham Asset Management LLC Has $9.10 Million Stake in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Gotham Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) by 39.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 117,709 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 77,303 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $9,097,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 1st quarter worth about $226,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 82.2% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 615,772 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $47,452,000 after purchasing an additional 277,803 shares during the period. Laurion Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 1,594,865 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $123,251,000 after purchasing an additional 40,738 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,245 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $637,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 30.7% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 7,837 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $605,000 after purchasing an additional 1,839 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DD stock traded down $3.34 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $76.21. 3,569,320 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,539,433. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.12 and a fifty-two week high of $87.27. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $81.03. The firm has a market cap of $40.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.21.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.15. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 15.97% and a return on equity of 6.76%. The business had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. DuPont de Nemours’s revenue was down 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.71%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on DD shares. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $81.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $88.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $98.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $84.00 target price on the stock. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.78.

In related news, insider Jon D. Kemp sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.38, for a total value of $295,330.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Raj Ratnakar sold 11,408 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.80, for a total transaction of $944,582.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,896 shares in the company, valued at $984,988.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials, ingredients, and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's Electronics & Imaging segment supplies materials to manufacture photovoltaics and solar cells; materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

