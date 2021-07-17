Gotham Asset Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Gotham Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 40.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 158,291 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 105,473 shares during the quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $9,095,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in General Motors by 297.3% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,395,000 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $80,157,000 after buying an additional 1,043,880 shares during the period. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC purchased a new position in General Motors during the first quarter valued at $2,018,000. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its position in General Motors by 36.0% during the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 221,675 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $12,737,000 after buying an additional 58,675 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in General Motors by 163.3% during the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 17,956 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after buying an additional 11,136 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in General Motors by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 30,476 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after buying an additional 3,793 shares during the period. 80.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get General Motors alerts:

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GM. Wedbush began coverage on General Motors in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Argus lifted their price target on General Motors from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on General Motors from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. UBS Group lifted their price target on General Motors from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on General Motors from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. General Motors presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.64.

In related news, EVP Matthew Tsien sold 192,986 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.83, for a total value of $12,125,310.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 237,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,923,381.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Randall D. Mott sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.01, for a total value of $384,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 122,113 shares in the company, valued at $7,816,453.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 217,088 shares of company stock valued at $13,799,774. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of General Motors stock traded down $1.49 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $55.46. 13,611,414 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,577,866. The business’s 50 day moving average is $58.76. The company has a market capitalization of $80.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. General Motors has a one year low of $24.44 and a one year high of $64.30.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $1.28. The company had revenue of $32.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.15 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 19.59% and a net margin of 7.49%. The firm’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that General Motors will post 6.34 EPS for the current year.

General Motors Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

Further Reading: What is a Roth IRA?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U).

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.