Gotham Asset Management LLC Reduces Stake in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Gotham Asset Management LLC cut its stake in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 30.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,830 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 28,512 shares during the quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $6,905,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Yum! Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Yum! Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in Yum! Brands in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Yum! Brands by 964.0% in the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 266 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Yum! Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 77.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on YUM. Zacks Investment Research raised Yum! Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, June 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Yum! Brands from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Yum! Brands from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus raised Yum! Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Atlantic Securities began coverage on Yum! Brands in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $118.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Yum! Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.72.

NYSE YUM traded down $1.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $115.85. The stock had a trading volume of 1,055,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,524,304. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $118.13. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.08 and a twelve month high of $122.72. The company has a market capitalization of $34.51 billion, a PE ratio of 28.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.09.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The restaurant operator reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 19.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is currently 55.25%.

Yum! Brands declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Monday, May 10th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the restaurant operator to purchase up to 5.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Yum! Brands news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 46,473 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.38, for a total value of $5,501,473.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,426 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,798,089.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,370 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.33, for a total value of $163,482.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 22,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,655,808.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 63,914 shares of company stock valued at $7,577,087. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Yum! Brands

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, the Taco Bell Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

