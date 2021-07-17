Gotham Asset Management LLC Sells 23,091 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Gotham Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 48.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 24,162 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 23,091 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $8,928,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. MSD Partners L.P. bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the first quarter worth about $50,467,000. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its position in Lockheed Martin by 48.4% in the first quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 1,488 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $550,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Lockheed Martin by 0.6% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 472,734 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $174,675,000 after acquiring an additional 2,633 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 9.8% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 4,174 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,542,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Alliance raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.8% in the first quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 2,441 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $902,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. 75.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on LMT shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $384.00 price target on the stock. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $410.00 price target on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $445.00 to $458.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $402.57.

NYSE:LMT traded down $1.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $377.14. 891,008 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 963,989. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $383.92. The company has a market cap of $104.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.94, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.99. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12-month low of $319.81 and a 12-month high of $402.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.32 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $16.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.42 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 134.40%. Lockheed Martin’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $6.08 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $2.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $10.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.87%.

In other Lockheed Martin news, EVP Richard F. Ambrose sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.12, for a total value of $1,354,920.00. Also, CFO Kenneth R. Possenriede sold 2,787 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.53, for a total transaction of $1,080,046.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $387.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 21,994 shares of company stock valued at $8,360,174. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

