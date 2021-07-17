Gotham Asset Management LLC Sells 289,838 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Gotham Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 29.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 688,845 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 289,838 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $8,438,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Martingale Asset Management L P bought a new stake in Ford Motor in the first quarter worth about $174,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Ford Motor by 48.6% in the first quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 38,995 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $128,974,000 after purchasing an additional 12,745 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its position in shares of Ford Motor by 241.5% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 4,800,000 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $58,800,000 after purchasing an additional 3,394,640 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ford Motor by 19.5% in the first quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 4,456,600 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $54,593,000 after purchasing an additional 726,473 shares during the period. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in shares of Ford Motor by 3,099.0% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 202,817 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,484,000 after purchasing an additional 196,477 shares during the period. 51.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Ford Motor from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.08.

F stock traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.61. The company had a trading volume of 48,065,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,045,024. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04. Ford Motor has a 1 year low of $6.41 and a 1 year high of $16.45. The company has a market cap of $54.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.21.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.73. Ford Motor had a net margin of 3.07% and a return on equity of 19.04%. The business had revenue of $33.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.23) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.62, for a total value of $219,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 153,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,245,836.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Kiersten Robinson sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.20, for a total transaction of $972,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 109,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,776,994.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 112,414 shares of company stock valued at $1,745,775. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

